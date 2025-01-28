Rare Natural Phenomenon in Pattaya – Tourists flock to see ‘Green Algae’ at Bali Hai Cape

PATTAYA, Thailand – A rare and stunning natural phenomenon is drawing crowds of tourists, locals, and students to Bali Hai Cape in South Pattaya. The seaside rocks in the area are covered with vibrant green algae, which glisten beautifully under the sunlight, creating a breathtaking sight that has become a popular photo opportunity for visitors to share on social media.

This annual phenomenon occurs when the seawater recedes, exposing the rocks and allowing the bright green algae to flourish across the surface, resembling a lush green carpet. The enchanting display lasts only 1-2 weeks before the algae dry out and the rocks return to their usual state, making it a fleeting yet captivating event.







Bali Hai Cape has quickly turned into a hotspot for photography, with tourists eager to capture the shimmering algae against the sunlight. The phenomenon has also provided a noticeable boost to Pattaya’s tourism scene during this time, attracting visitors who seek unique and picturesque experiences.

Visitors who wish to witness this rare occurrence are encouraged to visit Bali Hai Cape during low tide before the algae disappear. As the phenomenon only happens once a year, it offers a remarkable opportunity to appreciate nature’s fleeting beauty.













































