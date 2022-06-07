Queen’s birthday weekend brings influx of tourists to Pattaya

Not everyone got the day off for HM Queen Suthida’s, but many of those who did headed for Jomtien Beach.

Pattaya hoteliers and street vendors reported increased sales on June 3 and throughout the weekend, which was three days long for the lucky in the government and financial sectors.







Pa Jang, a grilled banana vendor, said sales weren’t that much better than the usual weekday, but far better than when Pattaya was shut down. She complained that city hall’s ticket-writers continue to harass street vendors and wanted the local government to set up a hawker zone in Jomtien.





Jay Muay, a grilled squid vendor, said sales in June are off to a strong start and she’s been taking home twice what she did just a few months ago.

Inflation is eating into her income, however, as the price of her raw ingredients continues to rise while she has been unable to raise retails prices, she said.































