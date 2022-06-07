Pattaya’s Alcazar Cabaret sells out on reopening night

Pattaya’s Alcazar Cabaret featuring transgender female dancers, sold out on its first reopening night for the first time since the pandemic began.

General Manager Pawin Phettrakul said he was surprised by the response, as no one expected a large number of tourists to buy tickets for the first night. He said most patrons were from India, Vietnam and South Korea, but there were a fair number of Thai tourists as well.







Pawin said he doesn’t expect things to return to a 2019-style normal anytime soon, but hopes that the number of tourists to Pattaya continues to increase.

He said many visitors want more than just the beach and bars, and he’d heard complaints from tourists about having nowhere to go. Pawin added he hopes more tourist attractions will open to draw more people to town.







Alcazar is running cabaret shows Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. If demand allows, more shows will be added, he said.

The transgender performers, out of work for two years, universally were happy to be back at work, with some crying after the first performance because they were so happy and relieved, Pawin said.





































