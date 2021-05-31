Pressure mounts for Pattaya to reopen massage parlours and other attractions

In an unexpected move, the Bangkok authorities have agreed to the reopening from June 1 of museums, tattoo shops, beauty clinics, public parks and massage parlours. But the consumption of alcohol in restaurants remains off the approval list for now. However, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration statement does also insist that social or group mingling is banned and certain forms of therapy, such as facial massages, are not allowed.







The reason for the partial relaxation of the rules is that the spread of Covid-19 in the capital is believed closely linked to clusters of infection in markets, slum housing or other crowded premises. The activities now cleared for reopening are not thought to be dangerous in this particular context, following research on coronavirus outbreaks by the city’s health officials.



The relaxation of restrictions, especially on massage parlours, is bound to lead to pressure on the Chonburi governor to follow suit on behalf of Pattaya. Although the province as a whole has been showing around 60-100 infections a day of late, the Banglamung district (which includes Pattaya) has provided only a small part of the daily gross figure.



















