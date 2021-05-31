Thailand assures free treatment of vaccination side-effects

The government has assured that anyone who suffers side-effects after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get treatment at private hospitals without being charged.

Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) Director-General Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong said the Public Health Ministry has officially declared COVID-19 to be an emergency disease, which means every COVID-19 patient is entitled to free treatment at hospitals until they recover.







He said the DHSS has revised its announcement to include people who suffer side-effects, as the upsurge of new COVID-19 cases has created the need to achieve rapid herd immunity through COVID-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Tares added that the latest announcement also added disbursements for transferring COVID-19 patients by air and sea, and PPE for health workers. (NNT)



















