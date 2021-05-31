Thailand joins bilateral swap arrangement with countries of surplus vaccine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has explained that Thailand has entered into an agreement on the exchange of vaccines, which is different from joining the Covax Facility.

Ministry spokesman Thanee Saengrat issued the clarification in response to a news report that Thailand had changed its position on joining Covax.







He said the vaccine swap arrangement is an agreement between two parties, when one country wishes to obtain vaccines from another, which has surplus vaccine, and return it later when there is enough vaccine in the country.

The spokesman said entering into a vaccine swap arrangement is separate from negotiating a vaccine purchase agreement or joining Covax.







Mr. Thanee explained that the cooperation between Thailand and Covax is as a donor country. The Thai government donated US$100,000 to The Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, through the WHO, to support the development and allocation of vaccines and drugs as Global Public Goods, in December last year. (NNT)



















