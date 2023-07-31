Warehouse firecracker explosion kills 12 and injures more than 100

12 people were killed and more than 100 injured over the weekend when firecrackers kept in an unauthorized warehouse exploded in Narathiwat province.

According to Narathiwat Governor Sanan Phongaksorn, the firecrackers set off a blaze on Saturday (29 July) at the warehouse at Muno market in Narathiwat’s Su-ngai Kolok district, bordering Malaysia.







Sanan said, “There are 10 deaths plus the remains of two unidentified persons, which were sent for DNA checks.”

He also said 121 people were injured, two severely, while 111 had been discharged from hospital, adding that “there should be no more deaths.”







More than 200 houses surrounding the warehouse were damaged by the explosion, affecting 365 people. Some 19 people were still staying at a shelter as several families had moved to their relatives’ houses.

Sanan said police were investigating the cause of the incident, with initial reports suggesting a welding error at the warehouse. (NNT)























