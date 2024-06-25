300-kilogram brown cow rescued after falling into well in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mrs. Kanya, 59, owner of a 300-kilogram brown cow discovered the animal missing while checking on her grazing herd in East Pattaya late evening on June 23.

After a frantic search, she heard the distressed mooing of the cow which alerted her to the dire situation. She found the cow trapped inside a well with a narrow opening of 1.5 meters and a depth of approximately 2 meters.







Efforts to extricate the cow alone proved futile for Mrs. Kanya, who then called for professional assistance. A rescue team promptly arrived on the scene and assessed the situation. With careful coordination, they secured the cow’s body with a rope and used a tractor to safely pull the animal from the well.

The entire rescue operation lasted about 30 minutes, during which time villagers gathered to support the efforts and cheer on the rescue team. The successful extraction of the cow brought relief and joy to Mrs. Kanya and the local community, who expressed gratitude for the swift and effective response of the rescue team.





































