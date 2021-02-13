Phuket and Pattaya – Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations launch new promotions

Two of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, Phuket and Pattaya City, have launched new promotions as the COVID-19 crisis shows signs of improving.

Phuket has come up with an online campaign called ‘Have You Ever’ to promote a subculture being developed in the province, which potential visitors were being urged to experience.

As for the ‘Check in Chonburi Free 500’ campaign in Pattaya, visitors who check into a hotel anywhere in the province will be offered cash coupons for use at about 130 tourist attractions, spas, restaurants and cafes. (NNT)











