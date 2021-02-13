Phuket and Pattaya – Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations launch new promotions

By Pattaya Mail
Phuket has come up with an online campaign called “Have You Ever” while Pattaya has the campaign ‘Check in Chonburi Free 500’.

Two of Thailand’s most popular tourist destinations, Phuket and Pattaya City, have launched new promotions as the COVID-19 crisis shows signs of improving.

Phuket has come up with an online campaign called ‘Have You Ever’ to promote a subculture being developed in the province, which potential visitors were being urged to experience.

As for the ‘Check in Chonburi Free 500’ campaign in Pattaya, visitors who check into a hotel anywhere in the province will be offered cash coupons for use at about 130 tourist attractions, spas, restaurants and cafes. (NNT)




