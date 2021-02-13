‘Check-in Chonburi’ campaign offers 500 baht coupons for Pattaya tourists

Pattaya tourists can receive 500 baht in coupons for attractions, spas and restaurants under a new campaign launched by the Tourism Authority of Thailand.

Kajondech Apichattrakul, director of TAT’s Pattaya office, said Feb. 12 that the “Check-in Chonburi Free 500” promotion that began Friday runs through March 31. About 130 businesses so far have signed up for the campaign, with more expected.





Thais and foreigners checking in to select Pattaya hotels will receive five 100-baht coupons per room per night – with a maximum two nights – for discount coupons that can be cashed in at cafes, restaurants, tourist attractions and spas.

The campaign launched with no promotion, which is why tourists surveyed Friday never heard of it.

One tourist, identified only as Nittaya, said she didn’t get any coupons, but will be sure to inquire about it on her next visit. Her family likes Pattaya, as it’s close to her home in Bangkok and is relaxing.





Phisut Sae-khu, president of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, said 47 member hotels already had joined the campaign.

More information about the campaign and where coupons can be obtained and used can be found online at PattayaDealDee.com, available in Thai.

















