PETA calls for boycott of Thai zoo over viral hippo ‘Moo Deng’, urges return to the wild

CHONBURI, Thailand – PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has taken a firm stance against the rising popularity of “Moo Deng,” the pygmy hippo calf from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi. The adorable baby hippo has become an internet sensation, capturing the hearts of fans both in Thailand and around the world, with media outlets and celebrities in the U.S. frequently featuring her on their platforms.

On September 24, PETA issued a statement condemning the zoo’s use of Moo Deng to attract visitors, arguing that the hippo should be living in the wild rather than being displayed for entertainment. The organization claims that social media, particularly TikTok, has transformed Moo Deng into a celebrity, but this viral fame comes at the cost of the animal’s natural right to freedom.



PETA’s campaign stresses that Moo Deng’s life in captivity is far from the idealized image portrayed online, as zoos are profiting by showcasing her to boost ticket sales. PETA calls for a boycott of roadside zoos that keep wild animals in captivity, stating, “Moo Deng deserves to live freely in her natural habitat, not be imprisoned to generate revenue.”

The controversy highlights the ethical debate surrounding animal captivity for public amusement and raises questions about the treatment of animals in zoos globally.

















































