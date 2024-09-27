Bangkok launches ‘30 Baht Universal Healthcare’ to provide seamless medical services

BANGKOK, Thailand – On September 27, Bangkok officially launched the “30 Baht Universal Healthcare” initiative, aimed at improving access to primary healthcare services for all citizens. The launch event was led by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who welcomed Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the keynote speaker. High-ranking officials, including Deputy Prime Ministers Phumtham Wechayachai and Prasert Chantraruangthong, attended the event, along with over 1,000 representatives from government agencies, private sectors, medical professional councils, and health networks at the Government Complex in Lak Si district.



Governor Chadchart emphasized the importance of this policy in reducing social inequality, particularly in Bangkok, a city with over 10 million residents, including many unregistered populations. He noted that while the city has numerous high-quality hospitals, the healthcare challenges are significant. This initiative aims to address these challenges through three key components: the use of technology, integration of data systems, and a robust primary healthcare system.







Bangkok has been working with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) and the Ministry of Public Health to implement various technologies, including the e-Referral system, Health Link, and other platforms. As a result, residents can now receive primary care services at over 1,500 certified healthcare centers under the “30 Baht Universal Healthcare” program. These include public health service centers, community clinics, and innovative units. If further hospital treatment is required, patients will be referred accordingly.

“This program ensures stability, convenience, and efficiency in healthcare services for the public. When people are healthy, they are better equipped to contribute to the country’s development and help improve our city,” said Governor Chadchart.

The 30 Baht Universal Healthcare policy, first introduced nationwide in 2001, aims to enhance the quality of health services under the national health insurance system. It has been rolled out in phases, starting with four pilot provinces in January 2024, expanding to 33 provinces by May, and now covering Bangkok as the 46th province. By the end of the year, the program will extend to the entire country.

As of today, Bangkok residents can access primary healthcare services using their national ID cards, regardless of where their health insurance is registered. They can visit health service centers, warm community clinics, and innovative service units marked with the “30 Baht Universal Healthcare” logo across the city. (TNA)



















































