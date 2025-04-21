Pattaya’s Wan Lai Festival brings Songkran spirit to the seaside with culture, crowds, and colorful celebration

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s central beach area in Chonburi province came alive on April 19 as thousands of people gathered to celebrate Wan Lai, the city’s vibrant extension of the Songkran holiday. The “Songkran Splash @ Pattaya Old Town” event drew locals, domestic travelers, and international tourists for a full day of cultural festivities along the coastline.

The event was organized by Pattaya City in cooperation with the Chonburi Provincial Cultural Council and the Department of Cultural Promotion. Traditional rituals and artistic showcases filled the beachfront, including the ceremonial bathing of Buddha relics, a themed cultural exhibition titled “Songkran at My Home,” sand pagodas representing Thailand’s four regions, and a lively parade. The celebration continued into the night with performances and a beachfront concert.







Tourists from Russia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, and beyond joined the crowds on Walking Street, participating in the water-splashing tradition with water guns and buckets. The blend of Thai customs and international participation created a festive and inclusive atmosphere throughout the day.

Local police, administrative officers, and safety personnel were deployed to maintain order and provide assistance during the event. Security and emergency response teams remained on standby as crowds continued to gather well into the evening.

While celebrations are expected to continue in some areas, authorities are advising drivers to avoid Pattaya Beach Road due to lingering congestion. The Wan Lai event once again brought the energy of Songkran to Thailand’s eastern seaboard, combining cultural expression with community celebration.





































