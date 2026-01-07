PRD invites families to celebrate National Children’s Day 2026 with free activities and learning

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Public Relations Department (PRD) has invited children and families to join the National Children’s Day 2026 activities at its headquarters, with free admission all day. The event will take place on Saturday, January 10, offering a full schedule of entertainment and educational programs.







Activities, suitable for families and children of all ages, include an Extreme Fun Zone featuring traditional Thai funfair games, musical chairs, lucky dip, and other recreational attractions designed to engage children through interactive play. The program also includes a Talent Challenge Zone with singing competitions and a junior newsreader activity that lets participants practice presenting on camera.

In the Learning Discovery Zone, children can participate in activities on Thai herbal knowledge and paint traditional Thai kites. Free food and beverages will be available throughout the event. For those unable to attend in person, the activities will be broadcast live on NBT 2HD and through the NBT Connext platform, allowing audiences to follow the event remotely. (NNT)



































