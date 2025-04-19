Thailand’s Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) risks some teething issues

Other countries which have already introduced a pre-entry online arrival registration advise there are likely to be issues for a minority of travelers. But Thailand’s TDAC from May 1 will be cost nothing and will thus avoid the UK’s Electronic Travel Authority’s version which requires online payment. There have been problems over there with processing credit and debit card transactions with tempers raised on social media.







The Malaysian version, which parallels the Thai TDAC, was introduced in 2024 and has sometimes experienced high traffic and slow loading times at busy periods. One suggestion, if that happens, is to change the browser with Firefox being the favorite. Certain details in both systems – such as passport number, name, nationality and date of birth – cannot be changed once submitted. In TDAC, a mistake of that sort will require a totally new application. Although TDAC has a website in several languages, the actual individual or group written submission must be in the English language and script.





The Philippines’ e-travel portal and Cambodia’s e-arrival card has caused problems for elderly foreign visitors who are not computer literate. However, the immigration authorities in both countries have staff at major entry points assisting foreign visitors and even filling in the online application forms. Thailand is likely to face the same issues and has wisely not instructed airlines to ban from boarding passengers without their QR code. In other words, at least for now, those without a mobile phone or unable to submit the TDAC will not be barred from entering. However, delays at immigration entry points are inevitable for defaulters.



One of the more complex systems is Singapore’s digital arrival card. SGAC, which exempts several categories of foreigners such as Malaysians, permanent residents and some categories of workers and students. Thailand does not have this problem as there are few exemptions apart from diplomatic personnel and transit passengers. There is a TDAC exemption for “border pass” foreigners but they market traders, drivers or other locals crossing the border on a regular basis. In spite of misinformation on social media, those westerners on visa runs or wanting a border hop are certainly not border pass holders.







The Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recently updated relevant information. The option of listing your home country as THA (Thailand) will be available in the final online version. The form also acts as a personal health declaration and will require applicants to answer carefully personal questions and any countries recently visited if they are to avoid questions at Thai immigration on entry. It should be noted that TDAC registrations cannot be processed more than 72 hours ahead of travel. The email reply and confirmation should be received within hours.

































