Songkran Water Guns Save the Day – Tourists help extinguish fire at fried chicken stall on Pattaya Beach Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out at a fried chicken stall along Pattaya Beach Road, amid the massive crowd celebrating the Songkran festival at approximately 8:00 PM on April 19. The incident sparked panic among tourists in the area as flames erupted in the bustling beachside zone.

In a surprising twist, what could have been a tragic event turned into an incredible moment of unity and quick thinking. Dozens of tourists, armed with water guns for the Songkran festivities, instinctively joined forces to spray water at the blaze. Their spontaneous efforts helped contain the fire before emergency personnel arrived, earning widespread praise for their bravery and community spirit.







A nearby watermelon vendor recounted witnessing flames suddenly burst from the chicken stall’s fryer. He quickly jumped in to shut off the gas valve and safely removed the gas tank, preventing further danger.

The fried chicken vendor later shared that the fire was likely caused by built-up heat in the fryer. She expressed immense gratitude that the tourists’ timely response kept the flames from spreading to neighboring stalls.

































