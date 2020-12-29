Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island open for business during New Year’s

There will be no fireworks, but Koh Larn is open for business over the New Year holiday.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Dec. 28 that coronavirus-prevention efforts required the cancelation of the Pattaya and Koh Larn countdown events, suspension of the Naklua Walk & Eat and stopping of other events that draw large groups.

But there is no lockdown order in Chonburi or Pattaya and tourists are encouraged to visit Koh Larn for its fine beaches and relaxed atmosphere, he said.







Apasorn Songthong, manager of the island’s Tienthong restaurant, said business is much lower than a year ago, but Thai tourists still visit Koh Larn, mostly on weekends and holidays.

She invited the public to come to Koh Larn over the New Year and try her signature pineapple fried rice for 250 baht, seafood tom yum soup for 330 baht, and seafood somtam for just 50 baht.



























