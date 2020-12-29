Pattaya reconfirms local seafood safe

Pattaya officials reassured shoppers that seafood at local markets is not only safe, but reasonably priced as well.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Dec. 28 that that tests of seafood at Naklua’s Lan Po Market and the Amorn Market are safe to eat and free of not only coronavirus, but normal bacteria and parasites commonly found in seafood.



Lan Po was selling large freshwater prawns at 240 baht a kilogram. Mantis shrimp was going for 160 baht per kilogram.

Sonthaya noted that there was no evidence any of the 18 Pattaya-area coronavirus patients visited Pattaya markets and that disease-control protocols are being strictly followed.



















