Pattaya’s bar economy coming back to life

As much as government officials would love to make Pattaya a “family friendly” resort, the city’s economy remains powered by bars.

The reopening of bars as “restaurants” and the return of tourists is seeing the entire bar ecosystem come back to life.



Phonpan, a bargirl on Soi 6, said the street of bars and pubs is getting busy again with British, German and, for now, some Russians patronizing hers and other bars. She can now earn about 1,000 baht a day.

Prasit, a motorcycle taxi driver, said he’s busier, too, now that the bargirls need to travel to work and back. Gasoline prices are rising, so he’s happy to have more income.







Somphon sells revealing clothing to the bargirls and she’s doing better too. Sales aren’t as good as they were in 2019, but she has hope for the future.































