Government does nothing as East Pattaya village enveloped in plastic fumes

Boonlua Chatree
Nong Plalai residents complained about a plastics factory stinking up the air in their village.

The smell of burning plastic has permeated Ngam Charoen 15 Village for months and Surachet Apaiso, 38, said the fumes have affected everyone.

Surachet bought his house in 2017 and has lived happily there until May last year when the smell began. He said subdistrict officials were informed and the factory was closed for two days. Then it began again with no remediation from the local government.

Residents then complained to the Prime Minister’s Office, which ordered the Chonburi Province to inspect the factory. A week after the inspection, the factory again reopened.



Siriporn Benchamat, 55, said that she has been affected for a while from plastic burning. She said some families moved older relatives out of the village for fear the fumes were toxic.

There are 185 families being affected and the government has done nothing to end the problem, locals complained.

Some families have moved children and older relatives out of the Ngam Charoen 15 Village for fear of the toxic fumes.









