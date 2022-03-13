Pattaya’s Koh Larn Coral Island facelift 50% complete

Koh Larn’s major redevelopment project is about half done, with pier and road projects complete and more to come.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said March 11 that the improvement of the road from the Front Pier to Samae Beach is now finished as far as Tien Beach. Construction of the bridge to planned viewpoints is under way.



The installation of new CCTVs across the island is also under way, with the budget approved and camera installation in progress, he said.

Sonthaya said his “Neo Koh Larn” plan also includes educational promotion and improvement of quality of life at Pattaya School No. 10 with improvement of sanitation at the school, as well as course development.







The construction of a waste-to-energy incinerator also is proceeding, with procurement done and its contract being reviewed by the Office of the Attorney General. If the contract is approved by the middle of this year, construction can begin and the incinerator would be finished early next year, Sonthaya said.

The incinerator is part of a larger waste-management plan for the island which includes improved garbage collection and the opening of an environmental learning center.



Furthermore, a new sewage treatment plan will serve the area covering the Front, Tawan Beach, and Samae Beach piers. A public hearing will be held soon on the plant, the mayor said.





















































