Pattaya-area investors, including cop, fall for maid’s loan scam

Eight Huay Yai residents, including a policewoman, lost more than a million baht when they invested in a loan ring run by a housekeeper.

Loan circles pool money from different investors and loan it out as needed, with members repaying interest to the entire group.







Pol. Capt. Suvimol Jantajorn – who works for a police unit that has warned people about putting money into loan schemes not run by banks – lost an undisclosed amount she invested, plus 85,000 she gave her in a personal loan.

Suvimol, 38, said the unnamed woman was a good housekeeper.

Wanarom Hiranprapakul, 43, said she never employed the maid who asked her for a job but did fall for her loan-circle pitch. She gave the woman 900,000 baht before the housekeeper disappeared.

Both Wanarom and Suvimol submitted a police complaint that stated there were a number of other victims who lost tens of thousands of baht.

Even worse, the policewoman said, debt collectors showed up at her door looking for the maid. She apparently had told them they could collect from the Huay Yai cop.



























