15 Koh Larn Island road projects to finish in August

The rebuilding of 15 roads on Koh Larn will be complete in two months, Deputy City Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said.

The long-running project to replace dirt and concretionary laterite roads with no drainage to modern, concrete paving blocks roads with deep, solid foundations and underground drainage pipes is now 75% complete, Kiattisak said June 3.







Construction has been delayed due to contractors underestimating the work required to build proper foundations and level roads on Koh Larn’s hilly terrain, he admitted.

Kiattisak claimed residents and business owners already are happy with the rebuilt roads as the old ones were not only unpaved, but some were only 1.5 meters wide and were inconvenient to use.





The decision not to pave the roads in plain concrete but to use paving blocks was made to give the island resort a unique and classic look. The paving blocks provide a hard surface which is aesthetically pleasing, comfortable to walk on, trafficable, extremely durable and easy to maintain.































