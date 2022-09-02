East Pattaya municipality runs fire drill for school kids

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya firefighters train Weluwanaram School students the proper method of using fire extinguishers.

Takhiantia municipality in east Pattaya held a fire drill for school students, giving kids basic training in fighting small fires.

Mayor Jaran Prakobtham kicked off the Aug. 31 drill for 70 students and teachers at Weluwanaram School with firefighters from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

Subdistrict Clerk Narongrit Prasitnak said densely packed neighborhoods are frequently sites of fires, so the local government has undertaken an effort to train the public, including kids, how to use fire extinguishers to fight fires and learn how to prevent them in the first place.


Kids are taught how to safely turn off gas tanks in case of leaks that can catch fire.



Students and teachers of the Weluwanaram School in Takhiantia municipality east Pattaya gather for a group photograph with firefighters from the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.









