Pattaya Walking Street draws biggest crowds since 2020

Bars legally still cannot reopen, but you wouldn’t have known that from the crowds on Walking Street over Labor Day weekend.

Using the required licenses, go-go bars and night clubs have reopened as “restaurants” and music bars are operating with a limited menu complemented by a huge selection of drinks. All of it brought the biggest crowds to a street that, until recently was dark and torn up by never-ending construction.



Amporn Kaewsaeng, owner of The Stone House live-music house, said like all nightlife business operators in town, she’s been waiting two years to get the legal go-ahead from the government, and they are more than ready to fully operate under the ‘new normal’ regulations.

She said some considerations have been made for the coronavirus pandemic, with tables spaced farther apart and temperature scanners available on entry. Staff are subject to Covid-19 antigen tests, although patrons aren’t being subjected to them anymore.







Tourist Pol. Maj. Pitchaya Kiewplung on May 1 manned one of two checkpoints re-established on Walking Street to ensure safety. Tourist police also are doing foot and bike patrols.



































