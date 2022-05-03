Thailand seeks 25 billion baht in Japanese EEC investments this year

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) has set a target for enticing at least 25 billion baht worth of investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) from Japan this year.

Petch Chinabutr, deputy secretary-general of the EECO, made the announcement following the recent visit of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to Thailand this week.



The move aims to attract more EEC investment in areas such as Electric Vehicles (EVs), smart electronics, semiconductors, medical innovations, digital technology, smart farming, and the Bio-Circular-Green industry.

Petch said he was confident that the goal of attracting 25 billion baht worth of investments would be achievable, as the EEC has consistently been an important production zone for Japan.







The EECO deputy secretary-general noted that Thailand particularly wants Japan to invest in EVs and EV batteries.

Petch also said Japanese entrepreneurs will be able to contribute to infrastructural development in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) and Eastern Economic Corridor of Digital (EECd).

Notably, most Japanese investments from 2018-2021 were in the EEC. In 2021 alone, these investments were valued at 19.4 billion baht, 64% of which was in the auto industry while 10% was in biotechnology and 8% in petrochemicals.(NNT)





































