Pattaya visa guru Darren McGarry dies suddenly

Darren McGarry, the British founder of the successful Pattaya-based visa company Key Visa, has died suddenly after a long battle with cancer. He established a business first in Bangkok and then in Pattaya almost 30 years ago and married a local lady in 2009.

He was a businessman with a flair for affability who was of great help to expats seeking extensions of stay in Thailand or wishing to take their wife or girlfriend on visit or settlement visas back to Europe and beyond. Darren also had close connections with two Pattaya expat clubs which he regularly attended and gave periodic updates on immigration issues.







He was also well known to the British embassy in Bangkok and was a trusted contact for expats seeking to obtain a British passport without the bother of returning to Britain. Over the years, Darren acquired a detailed knowledge of all immigration-related matters and even operated a direct-access phone line to answer any and all queries.

In later years, Darren had to cope with a serious illness which sapped his strength and limited his public life. However, he bore the pain and discomfort with dignity and forbearance, continuing to work at his last premises next to Big C on Sukhumvit, Pattaya. He will be sadly missed by both family, friends and customers.





























