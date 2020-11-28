Pattaya VFW members bring joy to Baan Kru Boonchoo home for disabled children

25 November 2020 – Fred J. Estes VFW Post 9876 Members and Wives paid a very special visit to a wonderful woman, Mrs. Boonchoo Moangmaithong, President of the Baan Kru Boonchoo Foundation for disabled children and children with special needs.







A large donation of food, drink, cooking items and personal hygiene items was made. Post Commander Guarnuccio and several Post members and members of the Wives Club delivered the items and were given a tour of the facility.









The Boonchoo Foundation, located in Sattahip, is a non-profit organization with the main purpose of developing the potentiality of disabled children of all ages, focusing on encouragement to become accepted into society and improving their quality of life through activities such as Self-care training, Occupational training and Sport training.



There are approximately 160 children in the Foundation. The land and facility were donated from several local philanthropists. A Staff of 35 people include Physical Education and Music Teachers, Social workers and psychologists, Cooks Maids and Drivers. Income comes solely from donations from individuals, businesses, government offices and organizations. It was an honor and privilege for our Post to make a contribution and to see amazing people do fantastic work for their community.

Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Department of the Pacific Areas District V Fred J. Estes Post 9876 325, 23 Pattaya 13/3 Alley Pattaya, Thailand 20150.Tel: 038-423-462 www.VFWPost9876.org email: [email protected].











