Pattaya tourists can rest assured as public transport drivers undergo strict safety and sobriety checks

PATTAYA, Thailand — As the long holiday period including the Queen’s Birthday and Mother’s Day approaches, the Department of Land Transport (DLT) has intensified inspections of public transport vehicles and drivers nationwide to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

DLT Director-General Jiruth Wisaljit announced that from August 9 to 12, the department has been conducting thorough checks at bus terminals, rest areas, and checkpoints across the country. The focus is on confirming that drivers hold valid licenses, have zero alcohol levels in their breath tests, and are physically fit for driving. Vehicles are also checked for overall safety, including the condition of emergency doors, fire extinguishers, seat belts, and other safety equipment.







On August 10 alone, over 10,500 public transport vehicles and drivers were inspected. Only 10 vehicles were found with defects and promptly ordered off the road. Impressively, no drivers tested positive for alcohol or showed signs of impairment.

Additionally, the DLT monitors vehicle speeds via GPS tracking and laser speed cameras, working closely with transport operators and law enforcement to enforce speed limits and road safety laws strictly.



Passengers are reminded to always buckle up while traveling and to report any unsafe or rude behavior by drivers or staff via the DLT hotline at 1584, available 24/7.

These measures aim to provide peace of mind for tourists traveling to Pattaya and elsewhere, reassuring them that public transport drivers are sober, alert, and committed to safe journeys during the busy holiday travel season.



































