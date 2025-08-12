Pattaya Police arrest foreign vendors after dramatic sea escape attempt

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the early hours of August 11, Pattaya police arrested eight foreign nationals selling goods illegally along Pattaya Beach, encroaching on local Thai vendors’ livelihoods. When officers approached to inspect, several suspects panicked and jumped into the sea, attempting to swim away from the authorities. Despite shouting for them to return, the vendors resisted and swam out into the open water. Eventually, the cold forced them to give up, and they swam back to shore where they were promptly detained.

Among those arrested were seven Vietnamese and one Cambodian, along with confiscated goods such as fruit, boiled peanuts, and grilled dried squid. The suspects have been handed over to investigators to face legal proceedings.









































