British rider swerves off road and insults ambulance after dangerous cut in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Early Monday morning, a loud and chaotic situation unfolded on the streets of Pattaya when a foreign motorcyclist, startled by the blaring siren of an emergency ambulance, caused a dangerous traffic incident.

At around 4:30 a.m. on August 11, the Sawang Boriboon rescue team was rushing an unconscious drowning victim from a residence in Soi Land Department, South Pattaya, to a nearby hospital. While exiting onto Thepprasit Road, a foreign man riding a motorcycle suddenly cut in front of the ambulance despite the vehicle’s flashing lights and sirens. He aggressively swerved left and right and even made an offensive gesture by flipping his finger towards the rescue crew.







The ambulance team attempted to signal the rider to stop, but instead, the man accelerated and lost control, crashing into a local motorbike. Fortunately, no one was injured in the collision.

Authorities were alerted and the Pattaya police soon apprehended the man, identified as Paul, a British national. The rider appeared shaken and apologized, explaining that the loud ambulance siren startled him, causing his reckless behavior. He agreed to cover the damages caused to the local motorbike.



Police charged him with reckless driving under the law, issuing a fine and warning about the dangers of overreacting to loud noises on the road.

This incident highlights how loud sounds and emergency signals can sometimes lead to confusion and dangerous reactions, especially for visitors unfamiliar with local traffic conditions in Pattaya. Authorities urge all road users to stay calm and vigilant to avoid accidents triggered by sudden noise or unexpected movements.



































