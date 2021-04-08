Number of new infections could skyrocket during Songkran in Thailand

The fast-spreading British variant of COVID-19 has linked to the latest cluster of infections across Bangkok after many cases of COVID-19 with British Variant were found in Thong Lor area.







Chulalongkorn University’s Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology Director Prof Yong Poovorawan said it was the first time that local infections involving the UK variant had been found in Thailand.



He said the UK variant will spread 1.7 times faster than the normal strain while the viral load in the patient is far higher, and warned against unnecessary travel during the upcoming Songkran period when he estimated the number of new infections could skyrocket.











