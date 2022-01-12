Pattaya top choice for short trips in travel agent survey

Pattaya is the most-popular place for Thai tourists looking to take short trips, a Bangkok travel agency said.

Makalius (Thailand) Co., which operates at Thai language-only travel portal, said a survey of more than 10,000 customers found 65% preferred locations close to Bangkok, with Pattaya topping the list.







Hua Hin, Kanchanaburi and Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Nayok Provinces were the other top choices. Respondents said they preferred Pattaya and other nearby areas as it didn’t elaborate planning to get there and was a quick and easy way to relieve stress.



About 48% of respondents said they usually traveled with family or close friends in groups of five to 10 people. Keeping circles small helped reduce risk of catching Covid-19, they said.

As for where to stay, those answering said they prioritized clean and hygienic accommodations and restaurants.



























