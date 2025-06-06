Pattaya to unveil stunning modern LED display at Walking Street — poised to become iconic city landmark

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, during a conference with the contractor responsible for upgrading the LED display at Walking Street, stated that the new project will feature cutting-edge 3D graphic animation technology. This innovation is designed to showcase Pattaya’s identity as a vibrant seaside city, vividly reflecting the unique atmosphere and charm that the city offers.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of modernity and distinctiveness in the project to reinforce Pattaya’s status as a world-class tourist destination. The upgraded LED display will showcase diverse perspectives of the city known globally as a top beach getaway, catering to all lifestyles.

This initiative aligns with the “Better Pattaya” policy, focusing on sustainable tourism development. The city administration is committed to advancing the project into tangible results soon.







































