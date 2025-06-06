Hazardous concrete spills prompt Pattaya authorities to step up safety measures amid resident concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials in Pattaya have increased efforts to address the problem of concrete trucks spilling cement onto public roads, which has caused damage and created safety hazards. On June 5, the Policy and Planning Division along with the Complaint Handling Office of Pattaya’s City Clerk Department carried out inspections following complaints about cement debris scattered on the streets in Naklua. Fines were issued, and authorities plan to pursue further legal measures against those responsible.

Residents have expressed frustration, questioning how drivers could be so careless as to allow cement to spill. Many noted that drivers should be using their mirrors properly to avoid such accidents. Some commented that it was fortunate the spill wasn’t from a sewage truck, which would have been far more problematic. Others pointed out that roads near their homes are already damaged, and these spills only worsen the condition. There is also criticism toward truck operators who seem to neglect their responsibility, with some suggesting the spill may have been intentional.







Community members are calling for stricter penalties and greater accountability, emphasizing that both drivers and vehicle owners must take responsibility since these spills pose dangers and have caused accidents. Pattaya officials have stressed that enforcement will continue and that regulations will be applied firmly to keep the city’s streets safe and orderly. Truck operators are reminded to secure their loads properly to prevent future spills, and the public is encouraged to report violations immediately.

This ongoing effort highlights Pattaya’s commitment to maintaining public safety and infrastructure quality amid concerns over damage caused by careless transport practices.

































