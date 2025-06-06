Armed foreign gang intercepted in midnight police operation at Bali Hai Pier near Pattaya’s Walking Street

PATTAYA, Thailand – A potentially dangerous situation was defused in the early hours of Thursday when Pattaya police and Special Affairs officers apprehended a group of 22 foreign youths armed with bladed weapons near the Bali Hai Pier — just steps away from the city’s popular Walking Street.

The operation, which took place around 3:06 a.m., was launched after Pattaya’s Special Affairs Division alerted the Pattaya City Police Station about a suspicious gathering of foreign men near the public skate park at the pier. Witnesses reported that the group appeared to be heavily armed, raising fears they might be preparing to initiate violence.







Responding swiftly, officers arrived on scene and found the group — all males reportedly from Cambodia, Myanmar, and a few claiming to be of Karen ethnicity — loitering near the waterfront area. A search revealed a disturbing stockpile of more than ten sharp weapons, including machetes, curved blades, and improvised knives. The weapons were crudely wrapped in black electrical tape and hidden near the skate park, presumably to avoid early detection by authorities.

Authorities believe the weapons were stashed in preparation for a gang-related confrontation. Fortunately, police were able to disperse the group and confiscate the weapons before any conflict could erupt.

Most of the individuals failed to produce proper identification. Ten motorcycles believed to belong to the group were also seized for further inspection.

All 22 suspects were taken to Pattaya Police Station for identity verification, documentation checks, and criminal background processing. Officers will pursue legal action against anyone found to be in violation of Thai law.

The incident occurred dangerously close to one of Pattaya’s most frequented tourist zones, Walking Street, prompting renewed concerns about public safety. Authorities credit the Special Affairs Division’s vigilance for helping prevent potential violence and ensuring tourist areas remain secure.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are also working to determine if the suspects are linked to any larger networks or previous criminal activity in the region.

































