Pattaya to host ‘Jet Ski World Cup’ event Jan 12-16

Thailand will host the Jet Ski World Cup 2021-2022 event in Pattaya and about 100 Jet Ski racers will arrive for the final round of the tournament.

Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said the country was ready to organize the races in Pattaya City on Jan 12-16. It would be the world’s greatest grand slam and the final round of the World Series, he said.







According to Mr Phiphat, this Jet Ski racing event is the world-class content, the copyright of which belongs to Thailand and the country expects about 350 million sports fans in two years.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry would make the tournament one of the most attractive events of the world, he said. He assured that the event would be safe because spectators must pass antigen tests. Participating Jet Ski racers earlier applied for the Test & Go entry scheme.



The coming Jet Ski competition will be the grand slam after two previous rounds for point accumulation in Poland and the United States.

The final event in Thailand will cover 22 championship titles. The MCOT HD channel 30 will cover the event live on Jan 16. (TNA)















































