Pattaya to host international students cultural exchange program

Pattaya, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet together Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul chaired a meeting at City Hall on July 5, to discuss the Asia Art & Cultural Bi-Lingual-Student Exchange Program scheduled to take place from August 16 to 20 in Pattaya. The meeting aimed to plan and organize the program, which was undertaken by Multiscitech Co., Ltd., in collaboration with Pattaya City School 2, 7, 10, and 11.







Natnawat Jiwathanakul, Project Manager representing the company that won the bid to host the Asia Art & Cultural Bi-Lingual-Student Exchange Program, presented the details of the venture. He said that over 100 participants from various countries around the world, plus another 60 young people from China and Hong Kong were invited to participate.



This collaboration marked the first international cooperation project with the One Belt One Road Southeast Asian NGOs’ Alliance – Thailand & Hong Kong Art Exchange Association and the Ari Sutthiphan Foundation. The program had several objectives, including promoting tourism in Pattaya as an educational and international youth exchange destination, enhancing cultural education and sustainable tourism, fostering cross-cultural understanding, and encouraging Thai youth to develop their language skills.







Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet expressed his enthusiasm for the program, highlighting its potential to showcase Pattaya’s exceptional art and couture and strengthen its international image. The Asia Art & Cultural Bi-Lingual-Student Exchange Program would contribute to the development of Pattaya as a global hub for educational and cultural exchanges while promoting friendship and understanding among participating students.

















