Dutch elderly tourist brutally assaulted by village hoodlum

Pattaya, Thailand – On the evening of July 5, police officers rushed to Ban Thung Ka in Huay Yai district, east of Pattaya to find Alphons Huber Meijers, a 72-year-old tourist from the Netherlands in a state of distress. He was bleeding profusely while nursing a broken nose. His shirt was covered with blood, painting a grim picture of the brutal assault he had endured.







Witnesses told police that the cruel incident unfolded following a heated verbal dispute between Meijers and the owner of his accommodation over rental payment. The situation escalated further when a Thai man residing nearby intervened. But instead of trying to make peace, he resorted to physical violence, striking Meijers in the face. The harsh blow broke the elderly man’s nose.

Police urged him to file an official complaint at the Huay Yai Police Station, promising to arrest the perpetrator. After providing initial medical aid, Meijers was transported to a nearby hospital, where he received further treatment.







Local residents who had come to the aid of the injured tourist expressed their profound dismay at the incident, vehemently condemning the merciless attack on an elderly person, especially one who was already grappling with health issues. They viewed the assault as not only wholly inappropriate but also deeply disrespectful, underscoring the fundamental importance of treating individuals with dignity and kindness, regardless of their nationality, health condition, or age.

















