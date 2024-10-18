Pattaya to host ‘16th Eastern Seaboard Regatta’ Oct 17-21

PATTAYA, Thailand – The prestigious Eastern Seaboard Regatta is returning for its 16th edition from October 17-21, at the Royal Varuna Yacht Club in Pattaya. This international sailing competition will feature 220 young athletes from 10 countries, competing in four classes: Optimist, ILCA4 U19, ILCA6 U19, and INT420.







This year’s event promises to deliver intense competition as top sailors from various nations showcase their skills in the beautiful waters of Pattaya.

Come support our Thai athletes at the 2024 Eastern Seaboard Regatta and be part of the celebration of our talented competitors!

For updates on the race schedule, follow: Royal Varuna Yacht Club Facebook. (TAT)





































