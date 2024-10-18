Experience Halloween thrills at the ‘Dancer Haunted House’ in north Pattaya shopping mall

PATTAYA, Thailand – This Halloween season, brace yourself for the eerie thrills at the Nang Ram Haunted House! Step into the chilling abode that has been sealed for years and experience the ultimate fright like never before.

Once home to a renowned dancer, this haunted house is steeped in mystery, as she was mysteriously murdered, leaving behind whispers and ghostly images seeking revenge. It is said that those who enter often never return!



Admission is just 50 Baht, and students can enjoy a 50% discount with a student ID, making it only 25 Baht!

You can also get in for FREE by presenting a receipt totaling 1,000 Baht from anywhere in Terminal 21 Pattaya!







Location: Nang Ram Haunted House, Terminal 21 Pattaya, Ground Floor – Paris, under the Eiffel Tower.

Haunting Hours: From now until October 31, daily from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. (TAT)







































