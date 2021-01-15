Pattaya Terminal 21 plans new 9-storey carpark to alleviate city parking shortage

Pattaya’s Terminal 21 shopping mall plans to build a nine-story parking garage to accommodate shoppers and support local tourism events next year.

Prasert Sriulanpong, managing director for LH Mall & Hotel Co., and Hatairat Phoket, director of Terminal 21 Pattaya, met Jan. 13 with Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome to present plans for the 1,400-car carpark to be built in the current lot outside the Foodland supermarket in the North Pattaya mall.







Terminal 21 is financing the entire project and is putting the final touches on its feasibility and environmental impact studies with the goal of completing construction by the end of the year.

Mall officials said the parking lot would be another much-needed parking facility Pattaya can use during major tourist events, such as annual music and fireworks festivals starting next year. (PCPR)













