7 arrested in Pattaya massage parlor raid

Seven women were arrested when Pattaya police raided a massage parlor open despite a province-wide coronavirus closure order.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Saneid took part in the raid with Pattaya officers at Am Health Massage on Central Road Jan. 13.







Inside the shop three women were providing massages while the owner and two other works sat nearby.

Owner Boonsri Howart, 47, was charged with operating a massage parlor without a license, violating the Chonburi Communicable Disease Commission’s closure order and violating Thailand’s emergency decree provision against gatherings.

The six employees were charged with violating the emergency decree.

















