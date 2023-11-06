Pattaya Tattoo Festival leaves lasting mark on art and culture

PATTAYA, Thailand – From November 3 to 5, the vibrant city of Pattaya played host to an unparalleled celebration of ink and creativity, as it partnered with Central Pattana to present the “Pattaya International Tattoo Festival 2023.” Nestled within the lively confines of the Party House at Central Marina, this extraordinary event marked a monumental occasion, establishing itself as the largest tattoo festival in the country.







Drawing over 100 esteemed tattoo artists from across the globe, including South Korea, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand, the festival set out with a bold mission – to elevate Pattaya’s status as a cultural and artistic tourism hub. The city pulsated with energy as the festival unfolded, infusing vibrancy into its very heart.







Attendees were treated to the ultimate tattoo experience, with traditional hand-tap tattoo demonstrations by renowned artists from Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand. The festival showcased body art competitions across 12 categories, expertly judged by a panel of qualified experts from both Thailand and international backgrounds. Exceptional artists were honoured with certificates and prestigious trophies, acknowledging their outstanding contributions to the world of tattoo artistry.

Beyond the inked canvases, the festival embraced Thai culture, featuring riveting performances of Thai boxing and traditional Thai dance. The stage came alive with entertainment from acclaimed artists such as Chun wen X Chonburi Flow, Last Fight for Finish, The Darkest Romance, and a captivating Beat Box Show.







Exploration awaited attendees at every turn, with more than 60 booths showcasing the works of famed tattoo artists from Thailand and beyond. The festival emerged as a unique platform for artists and enthusiasts alike, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the diverse forms of tattooing.

The “Pattaya International Tattoo Festival 2023” transcended geographical boundaries, uniting the world’s top tattoo artists and celebrating the rich tapestry of tattoo cultures. It left an indelible mark on Pattaya’s cultural landscape, shaping an atmosphere of artistic expression that will resonate in the memories of all who were fortunate enough to be part of this inked extravaganza.































