The Power of Faith and Intuition: Brother Martin’s 90th Birthday Celebration

BANGKOK, Thailand – On November 11, 2023, Assumption University will proudly celebrate the 90th birthday of the esteemed President Emeritus, Rev. Bro. Martin Prathip Komolmas. This milestone event will honor a true visionary whose remarkable journey has left an indelible mark on the world of education.

Brother Martin's life story is a testament to the power of faith, intuition, and an unwavering commitment to education. Born in a tranquil village, his path led him to the vibrant streets of Bangkok, where he embarked on an extraordinary educational odyssey. He earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics at Loyola College, University of Madras, India, at the age of 25, setting the stage for a lifelong commitment to learning.







Throughout his illustrious career, Brother Martin continued to pursue knowledge, earning two Master’s degrees and a doctorate from prestigious institutions. His dedication to education earned him six honorary doctorates from renowned institutions around the world.

Brother Martin's most transformative leadership role was as Rector of Assumption University from 1978 to 2002. Under his visionary guidance, the university witnessed significant growth and the creation of iconic structures like the Suvarnabhumi campus and the Cathedral of Learning.







Central to Brother Martin’s vision was the creation of an international, harmonious campus that blended Western and Thai architectural elements. Today, Assumption University is a thriving, multicultural community with students from over 70 nationalities.

Brother Martin’s educational philosophy emphasizes holistic development, nurturing physical, intellectual, emotional, and moral faculties. He believes in liberating individuals from ignorance and poverty through education.

His impact extends beyond academia, fostering creativity and innovation in others. He envisions shared facilities that promote community and cooperation, turning his visionary ideas into reality.

Brother Martin's enduring success is rooted in unwavering faith and treating every individual with fairness and respect. As Assumption University celebrates his 90th birthday, we pay homage to a man whose life inspires generations of educators and learners worldwide.







Join us in celebrating Brother Martin Prathip Komolmas' 90th Birthday at the Holy Mass on November 11, 2023, from 09:45 to 12:00 hrs at The Chapel St. Louis Marie de Montfort, Assumption University of Thailand, Suvarnabhumi Campus. Let us honor this remarkable visionary whose legacy continues to shape the future of education.


























