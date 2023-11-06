Pattaya community safety enhanced through police training program

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a bid to strengthen community policing and bolster the fight against crime, Pattaya City police organized a training program at the Chumsai Community Center recently. The initiative aimed to engage local residents actively in crime prevention, fostering a collaborative approach between law enforcement and the community.







More than 70 community police volunteers, including individuals from previous batches, gathered for the event, emphasizing the significance of unity in the pursuit of a safer city. The comprehensive training covered a spectrum of topics, ranging from lectures on national pride, the monarchy, and sacrifices for the common good to practical sessions in crowd control, traffic management, and basic self-defense techniques employing batons and hooked rods.



























