Pattaya sweats through extreme heat; thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms in northern Thailand

Thailand is still experiencing intense heat. Rain, strong winds, and hailstorms are occurring in some areas of the northern region. The Meteorological Department reveals that Thailand is experiencing extreme heat, with thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms in some areas.

The Thai Meteorological Department attributes the low-pressure system to the prevailing heat covering the upper part of Thailand. This condition leads to extreme heat and haze during midday.







People are advised to take care of their health due to the extremely hot weather. It’s recommended to avoid working or engaging in outdoor activities for prolonged periods. Meanwhile, the southern winds and southeasterly winds bring moisture from the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea, covering the northeastern, central, and eastern regions (including Pattaya City) of the lower part of Thailand.

Additionally, there are southwest winds and southern winds covering the northern, northeastern region and the upper central region. This weather pattern results in thunderstorms, strong winds, and hailstorms in some areas of the upper part of Thailand. People in these areas are warned to beware of the dangers of thunderstorms, strong winds, and hails during this period.







As for the eastern and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea, some areas in the southern region experience thunderstorms.

Regarding particulate matter in the air during this period: Northern Thailand, the northeastern region, and the upper central region experience moderate to high levels of accumulated dust/smog due to weak winds and poor air circulation in those areas.





































