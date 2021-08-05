Pattaya Survivors: Big Beautiful Burritoz or 3Bz Burritoz

Good Mexican food is no stranger to Pattaya, but the take-out cantina on Soi Bongkot (Soi 3) is in a class of its own. 3Bz Burritoz is run by Ploy, a Thai lady who began selling Italian pizzas near Mabprachan Lake in 2015, graduated to experimenting with Mexican dishes, and three years later started a restaurant in Pattaya’s Soi Korphai before moving to the current base about eight months ago. “I began with chicken burritos,” she says, “and widened the menu by listening to customers and following up on their advice.”







Her US-born husband Mickey, brought up in Chicago which is a city with very strong Mexican elements, was working full-time as operations manager of a hi tech company based in Shanghai but spent much of his time in Thailand. “I soon realized that Ploy is a genius in multi-national cuisine and that the customers just love her product,” he explains. The business is also fortunate to have Jose, a Myanmar baker of flat breads with 12 years’ experience in Pattaya: 3bz Burritoz is a really good example of teamwork being the basis of success.





The take-out and delivery Mexican service depends on other factors too. There’s a large loyalty market of mostly farang customers who transferred after the closure of the Soi Korphai branch. Moreover, this is one of the very few businesses in Pattaya being promoted on Goku Food, a Chinese app popular with the city’s Chinese residents. Moreover, Ploy has invested time and energy into online shipping of the Mexican food to other parts of the country, using Kerry Express and other transport options.







Above all, there’s customer care. It’s a well-known adage that marketing is about repeat business, not just new customers, and 3Bz Burritoz has certainly taken that message to heart. You have only to glance at the feedback on the more popular, Pattaya-related, social media sites to see the truth of that. There’s currently a 20 percent discount on some menu items. Look them up on Facebook and Grab for all the details.









So, if you are a Mexican food gourmet or don’t know your burrito from your nacho or your taco from your quesadilla, this is the place to satisfy any palate. The menu is quickly being expanded, so look out for the additions. In the pipeline already are Churoo Chips (a crispy but sweet dessert) and Jalapeno Popper (cream cheese, bacon and other irresistible items). Vegetarians are well catered for too. If already hungry, give them a call on 099 357 5513. It’s a Pattaya Survivors sure bet.























