Pattaya Squid Festival’s long arms grab foreign and domestic tourists

The Pattaya Squid Festival had long arms, pulling in tourists from as far as Bangkok and other regions of Thailand to enjoy fresh seafood.

Tourists from the capital and in surrounding provinces made up the majority of guests at the April 29-May 1 event at the Terminal 21 shopping mall.



Boonanan Pattanasin, president of the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association, which organized the fishy event, said the festival offered fresh seafood for sale and allowed buyers to have their squid and other seafood cooked to eat there. A family zone hosted diners with children.

Concerts throughout the two days entertained guests, who shopped for takeaway seafood sold by vendors from Lan Po Market.









































