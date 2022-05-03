Bangkok shifting to endemic phase as new severe cases continues to decline

Bangkok is working out plans for the transition to an endemic status as the Covid-19 situation has improved.

Permanent-secretary for public health Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit on Monday met Panruedee Manomaipibul, director of the city health department to discuss an endemic approach for the capital.



The country’s Covid-19 situation has improved and the numbers of new cases, severe cases and fatalities have declined continuously.

Bangkok records high vaccination rates with more than 60% of local people have received their third COVID-19 vaccine shot, he said.







The capital will implement the plans to shift its Covid-19 status to endemic in a sandbox manner and will focus on management of crowded places, public transport and those with activities which are at risk of spreading disease such as pubs and bars.

Covid-19 restrictions have been gradually relaxed for smooth transition, he said.

People are instructed to follow the universal prevention measures. The authorities will also focus on vaccine coverage and maintain enough hospital beds for Covid-19 cases as well as drugs, medical supplies and vaccine doses.

Thailand reported on Tuesday 9,721 new coronavirus cases and 77 more fatalities over the past 24 hours.(TNA)































